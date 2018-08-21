Extra buses on the way for villages

There is good news for residents in Bempton and Buckton were left stunned when EYMS announced it was stopping the 504 service, which linked the villages with Bridlington town centre, earlier this year.

The service had run hourly, six days a week, with almost 70 journeys a week. But this was slashed to just two return trips three days a week, when East Riding of Yorkshire Council took over the running of the bus service itself in May as a temporary measure.

Wendy Burton handed over a residents' petition to parish councillor Neville Nicholson, Cllr Richard Burton and council transport manager Colin Walker

Cllr Richard Burton, who lives in Buckton, led a residents’ campaign and chaired a public meeting at the village hall, which was attended by 150 people.

The Service 504 bus will leave Bempton at 9.30am, 12.30pm and 4pm - Monday to Friday - and return from Bridlington at noon and 3.30pm.

Acklams Coaches will also take over another council-funded service from Monday, September 3.

Service 131, which takes passengers from Bridlington town centre to Carnaby Industrial Estate, will continue with the same timetable and same route.

Cllr John Barrett, the council’s portfolio holder for operational services said: ““Despite the financial constraints the council is working under, we have continued to fund this service for the benefit of local residents.”

Cllr Burton said: “All the residents who were stranded in the village now have access to a bus service for their day-to-day needs.

“To go from such a comprehensive service to virtually nothing was quite a shock.

“It’s not ideal but it is better than a three day service and at least we have an afternoon service, so it is an improvement on the temporary situation.

“We don’t have a weekend service but I would encourage people to use the buses as much as possible. It’s a commercial service which needs people to use it.

“We know many villages have a far worse service than us but we will push for further improvements.”