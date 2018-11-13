Dotterel roundabout closed and driver airlifted to hospital

A man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after a road accident on the A165 near to the Dotterel roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the main Scarborough to Bridlington road after the incident at Reighton just after 10.30am.

Police have confirmed that only one vehicle was in involved and the male driver has been airlifted to hospital.

A spokesperson said: "The road is closed at the Dotterell roundabout and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 0117 of today."