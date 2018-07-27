'Do not travel on the trains' passengers are warned

There is chaos on the railways across Yorkshire today, after lightning strikes caused signalling failures.



Although the line through Bridlington, from Hull to Scarborough, is not directly affected, problems in other parts of the county are having a knock-on effect on the coast.

The 12.30 Hull to Bridlington train, the 13.25 Scarborough to Hull (due at Bridlington just after 2pm) and the 11.24 from Sheffield have all been cancelled.

The Northern website says: "All Northern services in and out of Leeds and York are curently suspended due to signalling problems caused by lightning strikes, with many other services in Yorkshire also suspended

"Customers are asked not to travel on the rail network in Yorkshire until further notice.

"We do not have an estimated time for the renewal of services at this stage and are working with Network Rail and other industry partners to develop plans to get customers on the move again.

"Further updates will be provided as soon as possible."