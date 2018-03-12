Direct train to bring in tourists

A new rail service which will brings visitors directly to Bridlington from Manchester and West Yorkshire is set to launch later this year.

However, concerns have been raised that the train, which will run Monday to Saturday, will not call at Bempton.

Campaigner Nick Harvey, who has been spearheading efforts to get more frequent services on the Yorkshire coast, welcome the move but said the village station must not be left out.

He said: “This is a great start, a direct train with no changes will be attractive for holiday makers coming for a weekend break, after work, as well as local people returning to the coast. But it needs to also serve Bempton.

“It shows that people power can work and that our elected representatives serve local people.”

The planned Trans Pennine service is set to start on May 21.It will leave Manchester Piccadilly at 5.47pm each day and will pick up passengers at Stalybridge, Mossley, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley, Leeds and Garforth before heading to Hull and along the coast line.

Trans Pennine Express have not operated a train service on the Scarborough to Hull line in more than 10 years.

It has previously been announced that Northern Rail is looking to run an hourly service between Bridlington and Scarborough from May, but Mr Harvey is not convinced the current timetable changes are acomplete imprivement.

He said: “Over the last few months people who use the Northern trains on the Yorkshire Coast line have raised concerns that service improvements planned from May 20 were not going to match travel to work, education, training and hospital needs in Scarborough.”

He also said people could be left waiting for an hour at Seamer to connections to York.