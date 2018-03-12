Direct train hopes hit by web mistake

Hopes that a new train service bringing visitors directly to Bridlington from Manchester and West Yorkshire would launch later this year have been dashed.

Campaigner Nick Harvey, who has been spearheading efforts to get more frequent services on the Yorkshire coast, heralded what he thought was a new addition to the timetables when he spotted it earlier in the week.

But it later emerged that the information had appeared on ticket websites by mistake.

A spokesperson from TransPennine Express confirmed: “We currently have no plans to introduce a service between Hull and Scarborough as part of our May timetable change and are working to correct the error on our website.”

Mr Harvey said: “It would appear that the railway booking websites had incorrect information.

“The train service at 17.47 by TransPennine Express from Manchester to Scarborough via Hull, Beverley, Driffield, Bridlington, and Filey will not be operating as it had been put on by mistake.

“This information was a put up a week ago, along with other random services across the northern region. It was removed overnight.”

“This being second time trains due to run after May 19 had been put onto the booking system, one wonders how many more trains are wrong and how long this time it will take to remove them?

“In the interim, a ticket purchased causes problems, for the passenger and train operator.”

Timetables are due to change in mid-May and even though TransPennine Express has not operated a train service on the Scarborough to Hull line for more than 10 years, Mr Harvey had been hopeful it was making a return, although it had appeared that the train would not call at Bempton.