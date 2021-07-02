Council reveals plans for Station Approach route including one-way proposal

The council has revealed plans to make the route one-way from a point 26 metres south of the Quay Road junction in a southerly direction for a total distance of 220 metres to its junction with the Tesco Access Road.

Plans also include imposing a 20mph speed limit along the length of the road and installing three 75mm high flat topped speed tables (traffic calming measures).

The council is proposing to introduce ‘No Waiting at Any Time’ restrictions on part the road, implementing a ‘Limited Waiting’ parking bay (20 minutes maximum stay, no return within one hour) for all days, and creating a bus stop (no stopping except buses) all days and all time.

A copy of these plans can be examined during normal office hours at Bridlington Customer Service Centre,Town Hall, Quay Road, Bridlington,