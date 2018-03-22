Council reveals how many Bridlington potholes it has repaired in last six months

As part of our Pothole Watch campaign, we sent a list of questions to East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The Free Press asked Carl Skelton, its group manager of highway maintenance services: "When was the last time you drove through Bridlington and can you understand people’s frustrations?"

Potholes in Bridlington

He replied: "We have staff driving in and around Bridlington almost daily. We carry out formal safety inspections of the main roads monthly, and residential streets and cul-de-sacs are inspected at least annually.

"We do understand people’s frustrations, but our resources are limited and our staff have a huge area to cover – more than 2,000 miles of road – so we have to prioritise repairs based on a number of factors including the size of the pothole and how busy the road is.

"However, the highways team has repaired 1,603 potholes in the Bridlington area alone, at a cost of more than £50,000, between October 1, 2017, and March 12, 2018."

The council has also agreed to investigate and take appropriate action on the worst 10 streets or potholes in Bridlington, as sent in by Free Press readers.

Email your suggestions, with photos or video, to john.edwards@jpress.co.uk