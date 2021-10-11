Council proposal for new Puffin pedestrian crossing at Beck Hill in Bridlington
East Riding of Yorkshire Council is proposing to install a Puffin pedestrian crossing at Beck Hill in Bridlington.
A puffin crossing is similar to a pedestrian crossing but doesn’t have a flashing green man for pedestrians or a flashing amber light for motorists. The traffic lights will only turn green once there are no more pedestrians on the crossing (detected by sensors). Anyone wishing to comment on the scheme must contact the council by Thursday, October 28.
Further information can be obtained from Civil Engineering Services, Communities and Environment, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, County Hall, Beverley, HU17 9BA or by emailing [email protected]