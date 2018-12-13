Bridlington railway sabotage: "You are putting your life in danger"

British Transport Police have issued more information about the 'sabotage' incident on the tracks

Officers said they found grooves on a pedestrian crossing had been packed with stones and concrete laid on the line, which could have caused a serious accident.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Shortly before 8pm yesterday evening, officers were called to the tracks close to Bridlington station after a report railway ballast was placed on the tracks.

“Officers attended and the ballast and other concrete items was removed. Enquiries are being made.

“Placing items on the tracks is extremely dangerous and could result in serious injury or even death. We’d urge people not to trespass on to the tracks, you are putting your life in danger.”