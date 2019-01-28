Bridlington lifeboat heroes show off their smart new uniform

Bridlington’s life-saving lifeboat crew have been given smart new kit for 2019.

The RNLI has teamed up with Norwegian brand Helly Hansen, which is renowned for its sailing, skiing and outdoor clothing.

The Bridlington crew received their new seven-piece kit which has been specially designed to meet the demanding needs of life at sea.

It comes in a wide range of sizes and has bespoke designs to fit both male and female crew members, unlike the kit it is replacing.

The new bib, midlayer and baselayer garments use a state of the art waterproof and breathable Helly Tech fabric which provides increased and freedom of movement.

It was rigorously tested at more than 60 lifeboat stations around the country over a six-month period, after the RNLI announced a lifesaving partnership in 2018 with the brand that will support the charity’s aim of defeating drowning.