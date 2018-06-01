Bridlington Lifeboat called to help fishing boat

A fishing boat which got into trouble 17 miles out to sea needed help from Bridlington Lifeboat.

The crew's operations manager Keith Turnbull received a call from Humber Coastguard yesterday afternoon, when a dense sea fret was affecting the coast.

The pre-launch briefing for the crew

A local fishing boat's propeller had been damanged by a rope, resulting in a gearbox failure, south east of Bridlington. There were two me

The RNLI volunteers were briefed by coxswain Steve Emmerson before launching regarding not only the reduced visibility they were about to face but care had to be taken travelling down the busy beach in the mist.

Although the fishing boat had drifted from it's original position the lifeboat crew were able to locate the boat and tow it and it's two crew safely back to Bridlington.

Flamborough Lifeboat also launched yesterday.