Bridlington bus station has reopened

Gale force winds are causing extra problems in Bridlington town centre.

As well as the disruption caused by the snow, roof tiles have been blown off properties.

Marshall Avenue is currently closed

Marshall Avenue was closed for more than an hour this morning, while firefighters make things safe, and it means buses cannot get to the bus station.

EYMS Tweeted: "Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse, Bridlington Bus Station is CLOSED due to a nearby building losing tiles off the roof.

"The fire brigade say it'll be closed for some time. We'll use the Promenade as best we can, and we have an inspector on site to help."

The bus station reopened shortly after midday.