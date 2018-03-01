Bridlington bus station CLOSED for a second time

Gale force winds are causing extra problems in Bridlington town centre.

As well as the disruption caused by the snow, roof tiles have been blown off properties.

Marshall Avenue is currently closed

Bridlington bus station has been closed again at around 1.3pm. EYMS Tweeted: "There are two fire engines on scene now sorting out the nearby building that's shedding tiles. Buses using the Promenade instead of bus station."

Marshall Avenue was closed for more than an hour this morning, while firefighters make things safe, and it meant buses cannot get to the bus station.

It reopened shortly after midday, but it proved to be only a temporary reprieve.