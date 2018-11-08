Bempton Lane roadworks - this is when the job should be finished

Work to improve a much criticised major road in Bridlington is reaching the final stages.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: "The main part of the resurfacing of Bempton Lane is now completed.

"We are now concentrating on resurfacing the remaining junctions. Following that, we will be resurfacing the access ways into the properties that have been re-kerbed.

"We will shortly start installing the road markings.

"All the works are on schedule and we hope to have the scheme completed by December 10, weather permitting."

The Bempton Lane scheme is costing £460,000 and the work is being carried out by the council's own Streetscene Services team.