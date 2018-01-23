Basil Salty, Brad Grit - can you pick a better name?

Can you think of a name for the gritters which work around Bridlington in wintry weather?

They do a serious job, but the team are having a little light-hearted fun with a competition on social media.

Other parts of the country have David Plowie and Brad Grit and a spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Following a question from a little boy on Instagram who asked what our gritters were called, and following recent successful campaigns by Doncaster Council and Transport Scotland, we have decided to run our own name-our-gritter competition.

“We have 21 gritting lorries in the East Riding so we are looking for some creative, funny suggestions, and maybe some with local connections too. People can send their suggestions to the council on Twitter (@East_Riding) and on Facebook (@eastridingcouncil).

“Our gritting team had a busy time at the weekend, spreading salt on the network to make the area’s roads as safe as possible during the snowfall and freezing temperatures.”