Barrier failure causes gridlock in the town centre

Traffic chaos in the town centre got worse on Saturday morning when the barriers at the level crossing on Quay Road got stuck.

They were jammed for a couple of hours, leading to complete gridlock as cars are being forced to use it as the main route into town with Hilderthorpe Road currently closed because for improvement works.

The situation was resolved by lunchtime but motorists took to social media to vent their anger.

It came less than 24 hours after East Riding of Yorkshire Council announced work on Springfield Avenue had fallen behind schedule and new diversions had been set up.

It blamed the recent bad weather for the decision to close the junction of Hilderthorpe Road and Springfield Avenue from Monday. The road had been open one-way, to allow traffic to leave the town centre.

Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, said: “Recent inclement weather has unfortunately affected the contractor’s ability to undertake some of the BridITP2 works. “To get back on track, the contractor has advised us to close the Springfield Avenue and Hilderthorpe Road junction from Monday in order to carry out the works, with the aim of re-opening ahead of Easter.

“Undertaking the works in one go now will save time on the project overall by around three weeks, allowing for the contractor to move away from the town centre as quickly as possible.”