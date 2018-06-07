Are more coaches using our new site?

Critics say Bridlington’s new coach park is almost empty every day, but East Riding of Yorkshire Council says more coaches are visiting the town than at this time last year.

The new £1m site opened on the clifftops in April and in the opening two months, 232 coaches have brought visitors to the town, an increase of almost 7% compared to last year.

A relatively busy day for the new park...with three coaches!

But residents say they cannot see the evidence.

Bill Pudsey of Oakwell Avenue said he was astonished that not a single coach was using the new facility on the Saturday of the recent Bank Holiday weekend.

He told the Free Press: “This coach park should be renamed as the white elephant coach park, as it is not used very often.

“I have a good idea who will be using it soon, the travelling community, as they will be with us very shortly. They will make good use of the coach park, hard standing, toilets close by, and a lovely sea view.

“There is nothing stopping them entering the coach park, as the height barrier has now been removed. Let’s face it, the price it has cost to build the coach park, someone should use it, so why not them?”

David Dawson of Sewerby Residents’ Association has been a long-term critic of the new site. He has been charting how many coaches have used the facility since it opened and claimed he has only ever seen three or four at the most.

He said: “There seems little justification in spending £1 million on a 30-space coach park that is sparingly used.”

But Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, said: “The council has received some positive feedback from coach operators since parking provision in the town was moved to Limekiln Lane.

“Bridlington Tourist Information Centre is continuing to receive a healthy number of enquiries for the summer season and is undertaking a promotional campaign for the new facility in order to take bookings and arrange permits in advance.

“Coaches will continue to drop passengers off at the harbour top or at East Riding Leisure Bridlington before heading to Limekiln Lane to park up, with signs erected to direct coach traffic along an identified and tested route.

“Although some coaches are still going to the former coach park at Hilderthorpe Road, the council anticipates this will become a less common occurrence once the industry has had time to adjust to the new arrangement.

“The council constructed space for 30 coaches at Limekiln Lane in order to provide a maximum capacity that was based on the highest daily demand experienced in the past few years. “