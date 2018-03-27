Archbishop to lead blessing of new lifeboat

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, will be the special guest at an official naming ceremony for Bridlington’s new lifeboat.

He will lead the blessing and dedication of the boathouse on Saturday, April 21.

The service will start at 1pm and the proceedings will be opened by Bridlington Lifeboat chairman Richard Dunk.

A representative from the RNLI will accept the lifeboat and then hand it over into the care of Bridlington Lifeboat station, and the lifeboat will be accepted by Bridlington Lifeboat operations manager Keith Turnbull.

Bridlington Lifeboat chaplain, the Rev Matthew Pollard from Bridlington Priory, will deliver a service of dedication before the naming of the lifeboat Antony Patrick Jones, which arrived in November.

The Priory Choir and a brass band will accompany the hymns.