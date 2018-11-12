A165 roadworks get underway - this is when drivers can expect disruption

A £750,000 scheme to improve the road surface along the A165 between Carnaby and Wilsthorpe roundabouts begins today.



East Riding of Yorkshire Council is resurfacing Bridlington Bay Road and Moor Lane and the work is expecting to take six weeks.

When will work be carried out?

The majority of work will be carried out at night, between the hours of 7pm and 6am, in order to minimise disruption to local businesses and residents.

Bempton Lane roadworks close to completion.

The A165 will be open as usual during daytime hours. No work will be carried out at weekends.

What does the council say?

Councillor Symon Fraser, portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “I am delighted that this is another significant scheme to be delivered through our enhanced ‘A’ road maintenance programme, funded following a successful bid to the Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund.

“This scheme will result in major benefits for road users on this busy route.”

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council added: “To avoid any major disruption, we have timed these works for after the main summer season and the majority will be carried out at night.

“We want to thank businesses, residents and motorists in advance for their patience while the work is carried out, but this resurfacing is necessary as the condition of the road surface has deteriorated.

“Road users will notice a big improvement when it’s completed.”

The stages of the work

Phase One – Localised kerbing footpath works will take place along the A165 on weekdays for the first week, between 9am and 3.30pm under temporary traffic lights.

Phase Two – Road resurfacing will be carried out between Carnaby Roundabout and Lancaster Road between 7pm and 6am on weekdays,under a road closure with signed diversion in operation.

Phase Three - Road resurfacing will take place between Lancaster Road and Wilsthorpe Roundabout between 7pm and 6am on weekdays, under a full road closure with signed diversion in operation.

Further works are scheduled in the New Year on the A1038 Kingsgate from Wilsthorpe Roundabout to Hilderthorpe Road/Bessingby Road junction. Details will be issued closer to the time regarding these works.