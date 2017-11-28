Train lines closed between Seamer and Bridlington

All railway lines between Bridlington and Seamer are currently closed as emergency work is carried out.

Northern Train Services has informed customers of the current closure.

A spokesperson said: "Due to a track defect, there is emergency engineering work taking place between Bridlington and Hunmanby. Services in the area are affected and replacement road transport is in place. Advice to customers - please check before you travel.

"We are expecting this to continue into the afternoon. Network Rail is in charge of the infrastructure if you need any more info on the problem with the tracks."

The 10.05am train from Seamer to Hull was cancelled as is the 11.33am train to Sheffield.

While trains from Bridlington to Scarborough have also been cancelled including the 10.38am train and the upcoming 12.06pm train.