Tragedy as Bridlington dad dies at son's football match

Tributes have been paid to a Bridlington man who sadly died watching his son's football match.

The man was due to watch his children's team, Bridlington Rangers, at Bridlington CYP on Sunday morning.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the sports club, to the man who is thought to have had a fatal cardiac arrest.

The Sunday morning game was part of the Hull and District Youth Football League.

A spokesperson for the league said: "The thoughts of everyone at the League are with the family following this mornings tragic news at Bridlington CYP, where a child’s parent suffered a massive cardiac arrest and despite emergency services working to save his life, he unfortunately passed away."

Bridlington Rangers also sent their conolences to the family.

In a statment a spokesperson said: "Bridlington Rangers regret to announce that sadly a parent of two of our players unexpectedly passed away before yesterday's games.

"The club wholeheartedly send their condolences to the family at this sad time #bridrangersfamily "

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they attended the incident and "took one patient to hospital".