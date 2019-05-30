This is where the next major roadworks scheme will be in Bridlington

Northern Gas Networks is spending £400,000 to upgrade the network in part of Bridlington - but it will mean roadworks and traffic lights for around four months

The company will be working around Sewerby Road to 'ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come'.

Work will begin on Monday, June 10, and is scheduled to last for around six months. In order for works to be carried out safely and efficiently, it will be necessary to install temporary traffic signals from week eight of the project, at the end of July.

These will start on Jubilee Avenue at the junction of St Mary's Walk and continue along Jubilee Avenue, Sewerby Road and Kirkgate.

NGN said it is expected these works will extend journey times, so motorists are advised to leave extra time for travel whilst the temporary traffic signals are in place.

Customer care officers have been door-knocking local residents and businesses to make customers aware of the work, but shops and businesses in the area will remain open as usual throughout the project.

Pete Knapton, site manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with East Riding Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”