Things to do on the Yorkshire Coast when it's raining The Yorkshire Coast is a fantastic place to be when the sun shines, but what do you do when it rains? We take a look at some of the best indoor activities the coast has to offer. 1. 20+ things to do on the Yorkshire Coast when it rains Get competitive ten pin bowling at Olympia Leisure 2. 20+ things to do on the Yorkshire Coast when it rains Play indoor crazy golf at Treasure Island adventure golf course, Bridlington 3. 20+ things to do on the Yorkshire Coast when it rains Visit a world of underwater delights at Scarborough Sealife Centre 4. 20+ things to do on the Yorkshire Coast when it's raining Be amazed at the Museum of Victorian Science