These roads will be closed when the Tour de Yorkshire visits Bridlington

Drivers have been told to expect some disruption when Bridlington hosts the start of stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Some of the world's top riders are expected on Saturday, May 4, when both the men’s and women’s races will start outside TheSpa.

The Asda women’s race is due to leave at 9.05am with stage three of the men’s race leaving at 2.45pm.

Both races will leave Bridlington and head straight into North Yorkshire. The route goes up to Whitby and finishes on the seafront in Scarborough.

South Marine Drive and part of Kingston Road will be closed to vehicles from 6pm on Friday, May 3, until 6pm on Saturday, May 4, and on-street parking will also be suspended.

Langdale Wharf car park will also be closed but the Bridlington park and ride will be in operation.

For each race there will be rolling road closures along High Street and on-street parking there will also be suspended.

Ian Burnett, head of asset strategy at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are looking forward to hosting some of the best cyclists in the world in this year’s Tour de Yorkshire, which will be exciting for the crowds.”