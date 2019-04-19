These are the streets around Bridlington which are getting pothole repairs

Work has started on a £2.7million project to try to keep potholes off the roads around Bridlington.

Over the next five months, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s highway maintenance team will work to upgrade road surfaces at 190 sites across the county as part of the authority’s annual surface dressing programme.

Around 16,000 tonnes of stone chippings will be laid on around 750,000 square metres of roads, from major routes to rural and residential areas.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Surface dressing is our first line of defence against potholes.

“This work plays a vital part in protecting our roads for the future and makes sure that motorists will benefit from an improved road network for years to come.

“We’d like to thank residents and motorists in advance for their patience while this year’s work is carried out.”

The work involves spraying hot, sticky bitumen on to the road, spreading chippings on top, and then using a roller to press them into the road.

Signs will be placed on all roads involved in the surface dressing a week before the work takes place and residents will need to remove parked vehicles from the roads while the work is being carried out.

Disruption to traffic will be kept to a minimum, but 20mph speed limits will be in place to protect both the travelling public and the council’s workforce.

After the surfacing dressing is complete, loose stone chippings are collected up by mechanical road sweepers and every two years the council hires a giant industrial washing and grading machine to clean all the loose chippings so they can be recycled and reused on the roads the following year, saving £60,000 of tax payers’ money.

These are the streets which are part of the programme

Beeford: North Frodingham Road

Bempton: Flamborough Road

Boynton: Bridlington Road

Bridlington: Avocet Way, Teal Garth, Partridge Close, Curlew Grove

Burton Fleming: Argham Lane, Bartindale Road, Little Argham Road, Hunmanby Road

Kilham: Langtoft Road

Langtoft: Kilham Road

North Frodingham: Bridlington Balk

Octon: High Street

Skipsea: Hornsea Road, Main Street, Bridlington Road

Thwing: Butt Lane, Dukes Lane, Kilham Lane, Wold Newton Road

Ulrome: Allison Lane, Skipsea Lane

Wold Newton: Rainsburgh Lane

