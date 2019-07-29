Temporary traffic lights installed on Bridlington road for 18 weeks

Temporary traffic signals are to be installed in Bridlington this morning.

Work began last month as part of Northern Gas Networks (NGN) £400,000 investment to upgrade the gas distribution network at Sewerby Road, Bridlington and surrounding streets in the area.

Work began on June 10 and is scheduled to last for approximately 26 weeks.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed on Jubilee Avenue at the junction of St Marys Walk and continue along Jubilee Avenue, Sewerby Road and Kirkgate, for the remainder of the scheme.

Pete Knapton, Site Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have been working closely with East Riding Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

The project is part of NGN’s ongoing investment in the gas infrastructure in the area to ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

The project has been carefully planned in conjunction with North Yorkshire County Council to minimise any disruption caused.

It’s expected these works will extend journey times, so motorists are advised to leave extra time for travel whilst the temporary traffic signals are in place.

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.