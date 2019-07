A fault with a signalling system is still causing disruption to trains between Bridlington and Hull.

Northern Rail have warned travellers that the fault, near Driffield, may cause trains to be delayed up to 20 minutes or cancelled until approximately 3pm.

Passengers have been warned to check their journey before travelling.

The problem was first reported at around 9.20am this morning with passengers on socail media saying that the barriers were down in Driffield.