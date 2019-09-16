Road resurfacing scheme complete

A £2.7million scheme to improve East Riding roads and help protect them against potholes has now been completed for this year.

As part of its annual surface dressing programme, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s highways maintenance team carried out work at 190 sites across the area.

Sites resurfaced in this area include: Bridlington (Curlew Grove, Partridge Close, Teal Garth, Avocet Way; Burton Fleming (Bartindale Road, Little Argham Road, Argam Lane, Hunmanby Road); Skipsea (Hornsea Road, Main Street, Bridlington Road); Ulrome (Skipsea Lane, Allison Lane); Beeford (North Frodingham Road); North Frodingham (Bridlington Balk); Bempton (Flamborough Road); Boynton (Bridlington Road); Wold Newton (Rainsburgh Lane); Langtoft (Kilham Road); Kilham (Langtoft Road).

Councillor Mike Stathers, portfolio holder for enhancing communities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Our annual surface dressing programme is a huge operation and plays a vital part in protecting and improving our roads for the benefit of motorists.

“We can’t prevent every pothole, but thanks to the hard work and planning of our highways maintenance team, more roads are being protected against potholes every year.”