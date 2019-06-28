Revealed: how much time traffic delays cost drivers in the East Riding

Drivers are held up a minute for every four miles they cover in the East Riding of Yorkshire – but they are still some of the shortest delays in England.

As figures are released showing the length of delays across the country, the Local Government Association has called for more funding and greater powers to reduce road congestion.

Cars and vans were delayed by an average of 18.3 seconds every mile along the East Riding’s A-roads last year, according to data from the Department for Transport.

It meant that each driver wasted 3% more time than during the previous year.

LGA transport spokesman Martin Tett said there had been “underinvestment” in local roads.

He added: “It would already take £9.8 billion and over 10 years for councils to clear the current local road repairs backlog.”

Between 2015 and 2018, the waiting time faced by each driver in the East Riding rose from 18 to 18.3 seconds for every mile travelled.

According to the figures, the worst time to hit the road across England is on weekdays between 4pm and 7pm.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Transport said the Government is spending more than £50bn to reduce congestion.

Article by data reporter Alex Shaw