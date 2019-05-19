Man dies in two-car collision on A165 near Cayton Bay

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A165 near Cayton Bay today.

Police were contacted at 9.25am to reports of a collision between two cars, on the section of the A165 between the Cayton Bay roundabout and the turn off for Lebberston.

A red Suzuki Ignis, which was travelling south towards Bridlington, and a white Kia Sportage, which was towing a caravan, travelling north towards Scarborough, had collided.

Ambulance and Fire and Rescue Services were also called to the scene.

Sadly, the driver of the Suzuki Ignis, a 62-year-old man from Nottinghamshire, died at the scene. A 55-year-old female passenger, also from Nottinghamshire, was taken to Hull Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 59-year-old man from Whitby, was uninjured. A female passenger travelling in the Kia was taken to Scarborough Hospital with chest injuries.

The road was closed to allow the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit to conduct a thorough examination of the scene. It reopened at 4.10pm

Enquiries are continuing to determine the circumstances around the collision and officers are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the road, who witnessed the collision or either vehicle prior to it, to contact them. They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident.

Contact police on 101, select option 1 and pass the information over to the Force Control Room, quoting reference 12190089893.

Alternatively you can email the Major Collision Investigation Unit directly via MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk