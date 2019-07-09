Major roadworks complete in Bridlington as part of £1.6m scheme

A major programme of road improvements has been completed in Bridlington.

Carriageway improvements have been carried out on Bessingby Way, Bessingby Hill, and Bessingby Road, between March and June.

James Sissons, ERYC principal engineer; Chris Bown, CFM Project manager; Councillor Chris Matthews; and Joe Waldron, Tarmac contracts manager

The works formed part of a £1.6 million scheme, and were carried out on behalf of the council by Tarmac Trading Ltd.

Funding for the scheme came from the Government’s Local Growth Fund secured by the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership, following a successful bid by the council.

Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for strategic management, said: “I am delighted that we were able to carry out these vital works, following another successful bid for funding by the council. This work provides real long term benefits for road users, as the surfacing we have used generates very low levels of surface noise, and provides a high level of grip.

“I would like to thank motorists for their patience during this long period of road improvements.”

Carriageway improvements have been carried out on Bessingby Way, Bessingby Hill, and Bessingby Road

The next major road improvements scheme will be on Kingsgate from Kingston Road to the B&Q traffic lights and will start on September 9.

Channel blocks and new kerbing will be installed to aid drainage along the route.

The footways will be resurfaced and the carriageway will be totally reconstructed. This element of the scheme is scheduled to be complete in late January.

Further details will follow nearer the time.