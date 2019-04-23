Here are the incidents fire crews in Bridlington attended over the Easter weekend.

Bridlington's firefighters were kept busy buy a number of minor incidents of the Easter weekend.
Danes Dyke, Flamborough - Monday, 9.40pm
Small bonfire. Fire out on arrival of Fire Service by passer by putting water on fire. Inspection only by Fire Service.
Flamborough Road, Sewerby - Monday, 7.50pm
Small bonfire in woodland
King Street, Bridlington - Sunday, 11:36am
Seagull trapped behind netting. Fire Service unable to gain access to bird due to locked door.
St Jude Grove, Bridlington - Saturday, 4.30pm
Fire involving plastic ash tray in rear garden. One garden hose pipe in use by neighbour. Bucket of water in use by Fire Service.
Scarborough Road, Bridlington - Saturday, 12:47pm
Road Traffic Collision involving two cars. All persons released prior to arrival of Fire Service. Both vehicles made safe by Fire Service. Incident left with police.