Here are the incidents fire crews in Bridlington attended over the Easter weekend.

Bridlington's firefighters were kept busy buy a number of minor incidents of the Easter weekend.

Danes Dyke, Flamborough - Monday, 9.40pm

Small bonfire. Fire out on arrival of Fire Service by passer by putting water on fire. Inspection only by Fire Service.

Flamborough Road, Sewerby - Monday, 7.50pm

Small bonfire in woodland

King Street, Bridlington - Sunday, 11:36am

Seagull trapped behind netting. Fire Service unable to gain access to bird due to locked door.

St Jude Grove, Bridlington - Saturday, 4.30pm

Fire involving plastic ash tray in rear garden. One garden hose pipe in use by neighbour. Bucket of water in use by Fire Service.

Scarborough Road, Bridlington - Saturday, 12:47pm

Road Traffic Collision involving two cars. All persons released prior to arrival of Fire Service. Both vehicles made safe by Fire Service. Incident left with police.