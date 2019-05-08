Bus victory for Bridlington passengers

Residents in St Anne’s Road have a new daily bus service after their complaints about being cut off were listened to by transport bosses.

At the start of the year, they told the Free Press how changes to bus timetables meant none of the local services passed their homes.

The residents, many of who were elderly, arranged a petition, which they presented to town councillor Cyril Marsburg, and it has paid off.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We’ve listened to the residents of St Anne’s Road and we’re pleased we’ve been able to reroute the 504 bus service to include one return journey a day via St Anne’s Road starting on Tuesday, May 7.

“The 504 service, run by Acklams Coaches with financial support from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, will call at St Anne’s Road at 9.50am, taking passengers to Bridlington bus station, via the health centre, with a return journey from the bus station via the health centre at noon.”

Resident Christine Shaw, who helped to organise the petition, said: "Everybody is really pleased. We wrote some really good letters to the council that they have listened to."