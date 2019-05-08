Bessingby Road works - this is when the roads will be closed

The final stages of carriageway improvements to Bessingby Road in Bridlington are about to begin.

Bessingby Road will be completely closed from Station Road to the Morrisons roundabout, including Kingsgate junction, on three Sunday evenings - May 12, May 19 and June 2, between 6pm and midnight.

In addition, Bessingby Road will be closed from Bessingby Hill to Morrisons roundabout on the eastbound carriageway only for a week from next Tuesday (May 14), from 6pm to midnight each night.

The diversion route for all the roadworks will be via Bessingby Hill, Scarborough Road, St John Street, Quay Road, and Station Road.

Traffic signals will control the entrance to the hospital, with exit only being available on the westbound carriageway of Bessingby Road. Traffic may experience a short delay in entering and leaving the hospital when the work is taking place across the junction.

Pedestrian access will be available at all times, as will access for emergency services.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “We have scheduled these major improvement works in the evenings to keep disruption to a minimum, but we do apologise in advance for the inevitable inconvenience that the road closures will cause.

“This is the final stage of this scheme, and we are grateful for the patience of residents and road users in the area.”

The works form part of a £1.6 million scheme which includes improvements to the remainder of Kingsgate.