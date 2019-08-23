A64 closure: 'Very long delays' following two vehicle crash on A64

North Yorkshire Police say there are "very long delays" following a two vehicle crash on the A64.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road is blocked in both directions near Huttons Ambo, Ryedale.

Currently drivers are queued back to Whitwell on the eastbound side and queued back to the A169 on the westbound side. There are "very long delays while crews deal with the scene."

It has been reported that everyone is out of the vehicles and have been taken to hospital to get injuries treated.

Officers say there will be traffic delays and ask drivers to avoid the route where possible.

The crash has also caused a service disruption to the Coastliner bus. It will be taking a diversion from Malton through Stamford bridge westbound until the road has reopened.