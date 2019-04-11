Trade body urges householders in Bridlington to be alert to woodworm this spring

A national trade body is issuing a message to householders in Bridlington to be vigilant to the presence of woodworm.

According to the Property Care Association (PCA), the larvae of woodworm start to bore through timber at this time of year.

Householders in Bridlington are being warned to be vigilant

Tell-tale signs of an infestation include the appearance of new emergence holes and the dust – known as frass - which falls from them.

The presence of adult beetles around the home is another indicator.

A spokesperson from the PCA, said: “This is the time of year to be vigilant, as adult beetles emerge from timber in the spring and summer.

“Left unchecked, woodworm can damage structural building timbers, furniture and even wooden ornaments.

“Infestations, given time, can even cause structural weakening and, in extreme cases, lead to collapsing timbers within a building.

“If householders think they may have a woodworm problem, the first, important step is to ensure it is correctly identified, and then treated accordingly.

“Such works should be highly targeted and carried out by experts. There are a variety of modern methods of treatment, which are very specialised and should only be undertaken by people who are trained and competent.

“If in doubt, contact a member of the PCA to deal with the issue.”

More details on insect infestation, treatment measures and other associated advice can be found at www.property-care.org/lookoutforwoodworm