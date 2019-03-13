Town schemes receive £21.7m lottery funding

New figures reveal that more than £21.7 million of National Lottery funding has been invested in Bridlington since the National Lottery began.

Thanks to National Lottery players, lives of ordinary people have been transformed in Bridlington over the past quarter of a century.

More than 700 National Lottery grants have been awarded since 1994, helping to strengthen communities, power sports teams, protect the environment, unleash local creative talent and look after the elderly.

A wide variety of local projects have received funding over the last 25 years:

Large grants include £999,000 to restore Sewerby Hall to its original state.

Most National Lottery grants, however, are for £10,000 or less:

£9,900 to The Hangout group provide activities for young people.

£9,700 to Bridlington Rugby Club to deliver health and wellbeing classes.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: “The National Lottery has changed lives the length and breadth of the UK. I’m astonished at how many projects and organisations we have funded – from helping people who have mental health issues to keeping teenagers out of trouble with free after school clubs.”