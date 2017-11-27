Search

Town’s new lifeboat is officially ready for service

The Antony Patrick Jones arrived in Bridlington two weeks ago
Bridlington’s new lifeboat officially began its duties on Sunday afternoon.

After months of training at the RNLI headquarters in Poole and at home, the crew passed a test by examiners and at 4.30pm the Antony Patrick Jones was passed as ready for service.

A spokesman for Bridlington RNLI said: “Bridlington’s station management and operations team are extremely grateful for all the time and commitment the crew and their families have had to endure.”

Coxswain Stuart Tibbett posted on Twitter: “I had to have a quiet moment with 12-12 (the outgoing lifeboat) and thank her for looking after me and for always bringing me and my crew home safe. I also had a word with 13-22 (the new boat) and told her she has a hard act to follow.”