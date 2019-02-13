TOWN CENTRE SURVEY: 25 of the shops you want to see in Bridlington - and eight of the restaurants and takeaways

One of the biggest problems which came through from the results of our town centre survey was the lack of options when it comes to shopping.

Many people said there simply wasn’t the choice they needed in Bridlington, which forced them to shop elsewhere or online.

And when we asked which shop you would most like to see open in Bridlington, it was an old favourite which came out on top.

The most popular response was that people want Marks & Spencer back in town – either as a department store or a food hall.

It closed its Prince Street store last April after decades at the heart of the town centre.

The survey also showed that nearly three-quarters of people want a new shop to move into the premises, rather than housing or leisure facilities, such as a cinema.

The other most-mentioned store that people think could transform our fortunes is budget clothes retailer Primark.

Debenhams and John Lewis were also popular choices from the public and a lot of people said they want a WH Smith.

There was support for supermarkets like Asda, Sainsburys, Waitrose and Lidl.

Clothes shops including Next, Monsoon, Dorothy Perkins, H&M, TK Maxx, Top Shop and River Island were suggested numerous times.

There were pleas for specialist shops like Waterstones, Smyths Toys and Clarks Shoes, as well as brands which can be found in neighbouring towns, including Wilkos, Home Bargains, Matalan and B&M Bargains, which has already said it is not moving into the former Marks & Spencer building.

Among the other recurring names on the survey forms were the Body Shop and Dunelm.

There was also a clear winner when we asked which national restaurant, takeaway or food chain you want to see in Bridlington.

KFC got hundreds of mentions, way ahead of anywhere else.

One noticeable theme was that a lot of people said Bridlington already had a lot of places to eat and didn’t need any more chains.

The other popular suggestions which people thought would be great for the town centre were Nando’s, Ask, Pizza Hut, Pizza Express, Pret-A-Manger, Frankie and Benny’s and Bella Italia.