Tourism firms urged to win awards glory

Tourism businesses in Bridlington are being urged not to miss out on the chance to grab an industry “Oscar” and put themselves firmly in the spotlight.

The “go for glory” fanfare was sounded by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire tourism manager Andy Gray with the deadline for this year’s Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards - the REYTAs - fast approaching.

The deadline to enter, which can be done free and online at www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com/reyta, is Friday 18 January, after which a shortlist of finalists will be drawn up. Judging will then take place via independent panels and mystery shopping, ahead of the finals night at Hull’s showpiece Bonus Arena on Thursday 14 March.

2019 marks 10 years since the awards were first held and in that time, the value of tourism to the area has grown from £698 million to £878 million annually and is responsible for an additional 4,000 jobs.

This year’s awards night is expected to be the glitziest ever, marking a decade of growth for the industry.

Mr Gray said: “We certainly have some exciting plans for the evening that will get people talking.

“We are delighted to be bringing the event to the Bonus Arena which itself has had a huge impact on the region since it opened in 2018.”

For 2019, there are 14 REYTAs up for grabs, including a new category – Remarkable Food Experience.