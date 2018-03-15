Tourism awards - who will win?

Bridlington businesses are hoping for success at East Yorkshire’s premier tourism awards tonight.

The REYTAs are being held in Hull and Field and Forage at Thornholme and Mr Moo’s at Skipsea are among the nominees for the Taste of East Yorkshire Award.

The Old Star at Kilham has been shortlisted for the Best Pub and Bridlington Spa will have its eye on the Business Tourism Award.

Thorpe Hall Caravan and Camping Site at Rudston is in the line-up for the area’s best holiday village, while The Cow Shed at Fraisthorpe Beach has made the final six for the Remarkable Newcomer.

There are two more chances of success with Bridlington Birds of Prey and Animal Park shortlisted for Best Visitor Attraction and Burton Agnes Hall’s jazz and blues festival in with a shot of being named the top small tourism event.