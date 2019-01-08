Tour roadshow held at Spa

A Tour de Yorkshire business and community roadshow will be held at the Bridlington Spa on Wednesday 20 February.

Businesses and residents from across East Yorkshire are being invited to the roadshow as the county gears up to host the major international cycle race.

The event, delivered by Welcome to Yorkshire, is a great opportunity to come along and find out more about what is happening across the region during the Tour.

Stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire takes place on Saturday 4 May and goes from Bridlington to Scarborough, via Whitby.

Booking a place at the roadshow is essential.

Visit https://letour.yorkshire.com/information/roadshows for more information about the event.