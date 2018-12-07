Tour de Yorkshire 2019: Bridlington gets the Saturday start

Stage three of next year's Tour de Yorkshire will start in Bridlington - meaning the town will be involved at a weekend for the first time.



The route has been officially revealed this morning and the cyclists will be arriving on the Yorkshire Coast on Saturday, May 4.

Day three will take the riders from Bridlington to Scarborough, a trip of 132km - and will head of town on the A165 towards Reighton and Hunmanby.

See the full route here

The women's race is also coming to Bridlington for the first time, and the field will follow the same course as the men's stage.

Bridlington's two previous starts, in 2015 and 2017, have both been on Fridays, so it is hoped crowds will be much higher on the Saturday morning in 2019.

Day one is Doncaster to Selby and goes through the East Yorkshire Wolds, calling in at Beverley and Pocklington.

Day two is Barnsley to Bedale, before the final stage from Halifax to Leeds.