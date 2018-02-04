Top coach Jim Saltenstall back at RYYC to meet young sailors

Jim Saltenstall MBE recently paid a visit to the Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club to speak to an audience of young sailors made up of RYYC club cadets and Sea Cadets from Bridlington, Scarborough and Mansfield units.

Jim spoke with the “Ferrets” as he calls young sailors, about his life as a sailor, cutting his teeth sailing at the RYYC on the Yorkshire One Design sailing boats before progressing to be a sailing instructor with the Royal Navy and with the British Olympic Team where he enjoyed enormous success, training young sailors like Ben Ainsley.

Mr Saltenstall said: “Sailing is a challenging sport, ranked higher in its skill challenges than F1 motor racing.

“The mental and physical skills are best learned at a very young age, cadet sailors make the best adult sailors by far.”

The Ferrets had the chance to ask questions to find out about his vast knowledge of sailing and were left with the challenge to be the next generation of medallists.

Steve Stanton, RYYC Sailing Commodore, said: “It was such a privilege to have Jim back at the club, especially to speak to some young sailors. We have some great young sailors in our cadet contingent and Jim’s visit can only serve to encourage them more.”