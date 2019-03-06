Top artist named in ArtWaves line-up

The ArtWaves Festival has announced a special workshop by award-winning artist Richard Allen as part of the fifth annual event taking place on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June.

ArtWaves is billed as a vibrant festival of traditional, digital, contemporary and urban art allowing artists from beginners to experts to try something different or master a skill in this year’s exciting programme of workshops, demonstrations, talks, exhibits and more.

Accompanying his main stage demonstration at the festival, Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year 2016/17 Richard Allen will be hosting a three-hour workshop on Sunday 23 June.

The Bournemouth artist will take on the East Yorkshire Coast for an outdoor painting workshop with a twist – his award-winning style of dynamic and almost sculptural application of paint with the fluid, sensual properties of the medium taking centre stage.

He said: “As a visitor to Bridlington on childhood holidays, I am looking forward to returning to this beautiful location as part of the ArtWaves Festival.

“Since winning the Sky Arts Landscape artist of the year I have been travelling, painting and teaching extensively, responding to the challenges of plein air and studio painting and sharing my love of observational painting.”

Richard’s workshop will be taking place on Sunday 23 June with further information and booking details about the festival online at artwaves.co.uk.