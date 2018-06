Fresh from performing in the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent, Bridlington singer Toby McTurk is going on tour.

His band Bring It North will be the support act for Il Divo as a number of shows around the country in July.

The young boyband will be joined on the bill by Michael Ball at some of the concerts.

The venues include Edinburgh Castle, the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Alnwick Castle and the Open Air Theatre at Scarborough.