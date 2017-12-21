Time to take Advantage of £7m windfall

Bridlington’s share of a £7million European fund could be a ‘real game-changer’ for local businesses, it has been claimed.

The money has been secured to help companies in Bridlington and Scarborough expand and to set up projects to get long-term unemployed into work.

The first set of projects to receive a share of the Advantage Coast cash will be announced early in the new year, and other businesses have been encouraged to apply for future rounds.

Neil Watson, chair of the local action group, said: “It could be a real game-changer because we are looking at getting more people into work and more jobs being created.

He added: “We are looking for groups that would not normally access this kind of funding to get in touch with us to see if we can support their projects.”

The Bridlington part of the project was officially unveiled earlier this week.

Speaking at the launch, Cllr Jane Evison, cabinet portfolio holder for transforming lifestyles at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “A lot of hard work has gone into making this possible.

“It has been a pleasure to work with our friends at Scarborough and this will benefit everybody.

“For Bridlington, I don’t think there could have been a better time for this to happen. We can see all around us the investment and the big changes that are happening.

“This funding will help people who have found it difficult to get into work and small businesses who want the opportunity to grow. That’s a recipe for success. I really think this is a very exciting time for people who live here and work here.

“Thank you so much to everybody involved in making it happen. It is excellent for people who are sometimes forgotten.

“For the people of Bridlington who have struggled to find employment, please get in touch if you think this can help you. There’s somebody here to help.”

The money will be distributed over four years and comes from the European Social Fund (ESF) and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), and it will not be affected by Britain’s departure from the EU.

A new website will go live early in the New Year at www.advantagecoast.co.uk