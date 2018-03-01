Three call-outs for firefighters

Bridlington's firefighters have braved the terrible conditions for three rescues overnight.

A fire destroyed a shed at a house in Woodcock Road in Flamborough. The crews were called out at around 1.15am and two of the team had to wear breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

One shed was completely damaged and there was smoke damage to another.

A few hours later, they battled through the snow to help out at the scene of a road accident at Grindale involving four vehicles.

Earlier in the night, a man was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Bridlington involving a small amount of paper. The casualty had put the fire out before firefighters arrived, but they give him oxygen therapy and was then treated by paramedics.