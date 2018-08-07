Three businesses burgled near Bridlington

Three businesses near Bridlington have been burgled and two vehicles and two caravans have been stolen.

Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses to help recover vehicles stolen in three burglaries.

A spokesman for the force said: "On Saturday July 21, intruders broke into two businesses on the industrial estate in Carnaby. A Landrover Defender and a white Ford Transit van were stolen.

"Following these two burglaries the vehicles were driven to Catfoss where another business was broken into and two touring caravans were stolen. During this burglary the adjacent field was set alight which we are investigating as arson.

"The Landrover Defender and one caravan were later found following a collision where they were abandoned near Jocks Lodge, Beverley. The Ford Transit van and a Sprite Quattro 6-berth touring caravan have still not been found or recovered."

Police officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen two vehicles travelling in the area on Saturday July 21 or who witnessed the collision near Jocks Lodge to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference log number 462 21/07/18.