This week’s weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale from local forecaster Trevor Appleton

The coldest spell the area has seen for several years looks like setting in at the end of the week with significant snowfall coupled with temperatures barely above freezing for several days.

Monday 19 February: It will be misty with patchy rain or drizzle for much of the day but drier by late afternoon.

Tuesday 20 February: Cold and cloudy with patchy rain. Drier later.

Wednesday 21 February: Rather cloudy with dry and cold with a few bright or sunny intervals.

Thursday 22 February: Cold and dry with mist/fog patches at first. Isolated wintry showers with Sunny spells developing.

Friday 23 February: Colder with isolated wintry showers and a few bright spells.

Next weekend: Remaining cold with a biting easterly wind and further spells of snow.

Outlook: Cold with further moderate or heavy falls of snow accompanied by drifting over high ground.